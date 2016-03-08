Sarri meets Chelsea: the latest on his future

Chelsea will face Malmoe in Europa League tomorrow. The Blues' are not in the form of their lives and Maurizio Sarri has found himself in the middle of a storm as Chelsea were eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United and are currently out of the top four in the Premier League.



According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, however, Sarri's Chelsea job is not at risk. The Italian met representatives of the club yesterday and Chelsea directors confirmed their trust in the manager.



Marina Granovskaia is said to be a big admirer of the Italian tactician and with Roma far away from the UK, she is the woman in charge of the club.



Sarri doesn't seem to be close to leaving Chelsea even if he loses the Carabao Cup final against Man City. Chelsea's main target remains to qualify for the Champions League, either via the Premier League or by winning the Europa League.



At the end of the season, the Premier League giants will take a decision on the manager's future, according to Il Corriere Dello Sport.