Sarri: 'Morata improved two things, City one step ahead'

Chelsea played against Crystal Palace earlier today as the blues ended up winning by a 3-1 score line. After the game, Maurizio Sarri spoke to the English press (via Calciomercato.com) here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Hazard? I had to play him, in that moment in time we needed him. After the 1-1 goal, we struggled for sure so we needed a played like Hazard. He is quick and provides a lot of quality assists which he did upon entering the pitch. As I had said, it was very important to have him available from the sidelines and we used him today. Morata? He improved a lot and is much more confident I would say. He can still improve a lot but he seems to be playing better with his teammates. He has so much potential and he is still very young. Unbeaten? I am a little surprised but it is thanks to the players. I have a lot of quality players who have been working very hard. League title? I don't know, there was a pretty big gap with Man City as we started this season off. We have to keep working very hard to reduce this gap, this is our goal...".



