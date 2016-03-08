Sarri names Hazard’s minimum price-tag as Real Madrid speculations intensify
09 April at 14:00Eden Hazard is having a fantastic season for Chelsea and he showed it once again yesterday against West Ham, scoring both goals in the Blues' 2-0 win. For the Belgian, however, it could be the last few months at the Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid rumours intensifying. Coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press about the future of the attacker in a somewhat sceptical manner.
"I cannot do anything to keep him. The club agrees with me but if Eden wants to leave, I think it is very difficult to convince him to stay," he said.
"100 million? It is too cheap a figure. In today's market, it is not a lot. In the last transfer window, we saw every imaginable price. I think it's very difficult to replace Hazard with another player. We will try to convince him, we are trying to improve, we want to become one of the best teams in England and consequently in Europe but I think we must respect his decision," Sarri added.
For his part, Hazard is trying to cool down the situation around his future. The Belgian swears he doesn't think about what is going to happen next summer, despite the fans chanting "he's off to Madrid" at the Stamford Bridge.
"The fans are wrong, I'll stay focused on Chelsea until the end of the season. I just want to finish in the top four in the Premier League and win the Europa League. We still have a lot to do and then we'll see," he said.
"Now we are in a good moment, we have won three matches in a row and this is the right mentality. The fourth victory is our goal, winning the Europa League is our challenge. We must continue to fight on both fronts. We can do it," Hazard added.
