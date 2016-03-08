Sarri, Napoli fans put up a banner outside his house ‘Don’t betray Napoli’

Sarri to Juve? The idea is intriguing, the manager seems to want it and the negotiations continue. It’s been clear for a few days now, that the Bianconeri leadership have put him at the top of their list of targets for the future of their bench, even if the Chelsea coach is certainly not the only option they are considering. The other strong idea is the one that leads to the name of Mauricio Pochettino, who with his Tottenham is preparing to face Liverpool in the Champions League final tomorrow evening.

Negotiations aside for the Bianconeri, there are some who just could not bear the idea of ​​seeing someone like Sarri managing Juve. They are the Neapolitan fans, who sent a message to the manager, directly outside his house in Figline Valdarno. A banner was put up yesterday evening and bearing the inscription: "Commander don't betray the people. Naples loves you!!!". Making it pretty clear what their thoughts on the prospect of their former coach taking over at their biggest rival would be.