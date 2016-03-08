Sarri: 'Now I enjoy watching Juve. Trio? I don't know yet'

After two games without a win in the league, Juventus certainly managed to pick themselves up, winning their last two games. At least for the time being, they are at the top of the standings with 42 points, three ahead of Inter who will face Genoa today.

However, Sarri's men will have to switch focus to the Supercup, which will kick-off at 17:55 on Sunday. As shown in the league, Lazio are no easy side to face (they beat the Bianconeri 3-1 at the Olimpico). The manager, though revealed that he's enjoying watching his team at the moment.

"Lately, in training and during the games, I have enjoyed watching Juve. I have the feeling that the players are playing the football that I have proposed, and that we still have many defects but are working on solving them.

"The trio? I don't know yet, yesterday there was a lot of tiredness, we will see after the training session. Approach to the final? I will approach it the same way as I have done with others, I had three last year. We must be careful with the single episodes.

"In a single game, Lazio are even more dangerous. It's incredible that they aren't in the Champions League. They have one of the strongest midfields in Italy, one striker with 17 goals in 16 games," he concluded.