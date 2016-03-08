Sarri on Havertz: 'He will become one of Europe's best'
30 September at 16:15Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has praised Kai Havertz, who he thinks can become one of the best in Europe.
Havertz is one the best young players in Europe and his performances for Bayer Leverkusen have attracted interest from clubs like Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Even Juventus are linked with a move for the German.
Ahead of Juve's and Leverkusen's meeting in the Champions League, Maurizio Sarri was asked about Havertz.
He said: "Player who combines great physical qualities with technical ones, now he is playing attacking midfielder or external striker. He seems complete to me, he could also play as a total midfielder.
"Seeing that he is only a '99 makes you think that he will surely become one of the most important players of Europe."
So far this season, Havertz has been one of Leverkusen's better players. He has appeared six times in the league, scoring twice and assisting once. He also played in the club's game against Lokomotiv Moscow in their Champions League opener.
