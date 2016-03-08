Sarri on the topic of ‘dismantling Napoli’: I do not want to answer De Laurentiis any more.”
23 July at 20:45New Chelsea head coach gave a press conference after his debut friendly victory over Perth Glory, as the Blues secured a 1-0 victory over the Australian side. Former Napoli midfielder Jorginho made his debut, impressing with a strong passing performance in the middle.
When asked on the topic of ‘dismantling Napoli’, after accusations from the Naples-based President that Sarri was attempting to break down the status quo at the Serie A club, Sarri said:
“I believe that Chelsea players are very strong, I have to thank those of Napoli because if I'm here it's because of them, but at the moment I'm happy with my players and I do not want to answer De Laurentiis any more.”
Sarri is evidently tired of De Laurentiis’ below the belt attempts to unsettle the coach and his new team, wishing to instead focus on the season ahead instead of meaningless disputes with former bosses.
