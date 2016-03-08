Sarri: 'Pjanic is growing in the role, Dybala is important for us..'
28 September at 17:55Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that Miralem Pjanic is growing in his role as the deeper midfielder and has acknowledged that Paulo Dybala is an important player for them.
Juve picked up a 2-0 win over SPAL earlier today in what was a tough clash at home. This was their third consecutive win following successive 2-1 wins over Brescia and Hellas Verona.
After the game, Maurizio Sarri was asked about many things and Miralem Pjanic was one of those.
He said: "At the end of the game I told him that he still has 25 touches for about 150, he is growing a lot, in the balls he also verticalizes. The kick towards the door he has by nature. In my opinion there is a clear difference between Verona and Brescia, with Verona we did not do well, in Brescia we played a different game with more personality, quality of dribbling."
On Dybala, he said: "For us he is a very important player, who gives us many solutions."
On Cristiano Ronaldo, he said: "Cristiano was very much alive, he was lively, after 4 goal balls, well because we have two attackers alive plus Higuain, who also is. Anyone who chooses three I receive positive answers, this is crucial."
Juve face German side Bayer Leverkusen in the next game before taking on Scudetto rivals Inter next weekend.
