Sarri provides update on Chelsea future, Kepa and reveals truth about handshake with Pochettino

28 February at 09:45
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke with Sky Italia  after the Blues' 2-0 win against Tottenham: "It's an important win because now Tottenham are also involved in the race for the fourth place. They have seven points more than us but we have one match in hand. It's a tough challenge for us. The fixture list wasn't easy of late but now we are getting back.

KEPA - "He made a mistake but at the end of the day it was just a misunderstanding. His behaviour was not good and that's why he was fined. We don't have to kill him. He made a mistake, he paid for it. That's all. Will he start the next game? Let's see whe have Caballero as well".

POCHETTINO - "I didn't see him. He was watching the pitch and he didn't see me too. No controversies at all. I will salute him. It's not a real controversy, as it wasn't true the controversy with Guardiola". 

FUTURE - "I am not worried. I am sleeping well. I slept two hours today as well, I am serene and I think what I am reading is not true. At least they are telling me that it's not true and I trust them". 

