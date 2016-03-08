Sarri rates Chelsea star higher than Messi and Ronaldo
In recent press conference Maurizio Sarri spoke highly about his most in-form player Eden Hazard, rating him as the absolute best. Hazard bagged a hat trick against Cardiff in the last round. "I thought Hazard was one of the best players in Europe, but now I am changing my mind because maybe he is the best." Chelsea have won their first five fixtures of the Premier League and are now sitting on top of the English. Last night, yet the Blues managed to keep the player and he is currently enjoying one of his best spells with Sarri at the helm of the club.
The Belgian scored five goals and two assists in the Premier League this season.
