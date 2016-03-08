Sarri ready to 'copy' Zidane to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo
24 November at 16:45To pick up the pieces with Cristiano Ronaldo and get the most out of him, Maurizio Sarri would intend to take Zinedine Zidane as an example.
Very rarely injured during his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently dealing with a knee problem and the former Chelsea and Napoli coach seems to have an idea on how to recover the real Ronaldo.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via le10sport.com), the Bianconeri coach would like to convince the Portuguese phenomenon that the best solution for him would be to agree to rest a few times and thus not feature in some matches.
This is exactly what Zinedine Zidane managed to do when he managed Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid. And the results proved him right, with the Los Blancos winning three consecutive Champions League titles and Ronaldo playing an instrumental role in these successes with his incredible goalscoring record at the Santiago Bernabeu.
