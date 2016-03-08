Sarri recalls his illness: 'Fear? I couldn't breathe!'

13 September at 23:30
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri spent some time away from the club as he struggled with pneumonia; only returning recently to the club.

Speaking to the press about his illness, Sarri said that: "​Fear? I had it 20 days ago, I couldn't breathe anymore. It is clear that for a coach to participate in training, going to the bench is life. It is not easy to stay out, I thank the medical staff, they pampered me for 20 days, they made me understand that it was better to take a step back so as not to do it longer. It was heavy, but I had to accept it, knowing that the staff was going to do great."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.