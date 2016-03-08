Sarri recalls his illness: 'Fear? I couldn't breathe!'
13 September at 23:30Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri spent some time away from the club as he struggled with pneumonia; only returning recently to the club.
Speaking to the press about his illness, Sarri said that: "Fear? I had it 20 days ago, I couldn't breathe anymore. It is clear that for a coach to participate in training, going to the bench is life. It is not easy to stay out, I thank the medical staff, they pampered me for 20 days, they made me understand that it was better to take a step back so as not to do it longer. It was heavy, but I had to accept it, knowing that the staff was going to do great."
