Sarri reflects on 'different' Juve-Inter match and reveals CR7's position

23 July at 13:00
Maurizio Sarri spoke in a press conference ahead of his team's match in the International Champions Cup against Inter Milanhttps://www.ilbianconero.com/a/live-sarri-in-conferenza-45467.

"Juventus-Inter is not a game like the others but both teams will face each other not able to express themselves at their best, due to their physical condition and the humidity. We will try to give continuity to what we did at the beginning of the second half against Tottenham," he said.

"In football, you can't favour one of the two phases, so we also have to work a lot on the defence. Ronaldo? We will use him mainly as a left-winger, knowing that he likes to centralize. He must make a difference.

"I don't expect many differences from the first match. In this tour, we are training very little and we are playing a lot, so this decisive phase of preparation will be from the end of July to August 10.

"I believe that the level of Italian coaches is evident and from this point of view we are one of the most important movements. The gap with the other leagues, like the Premier League, is not tactical but economical.

"I ask the players a lot during the training sessions. I like to see a team able to reproduce the rhythms of the game even during the sessions and I think this group can do it with ease.

"Dybala? He could easily play as a false nine but we could find different solutions, he could play as a midfielder behind the two strikers." Sarri concluded.

 

