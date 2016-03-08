Sarri responds to Cahill's 'respect' comments

Maurizio Sarri hailed the veteran defender for his professionalism this season following Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge, despite the English centre back comments earlier today.



Cahill criticised his manager in an interview with the Telegraph for his lack of playing time this season.



‘I see some of the situations with players who won the title with Chelsea, not just myself, and it just hasn’t been right, it makes it very hard for me to have respect for someone who has not respected what some of us have won with the club.’



When asked about Cahill’s comments, Sarri replied: ‘I do not know the situation. During the season he was very professional, he played only five six times, but he was important in the training ground and in the dressing room.



‘Today was the last match and it was important for him to stay on the pitch but it was important for the fans and him. Here Gary won everything, so I think he has to say goodbye.’













