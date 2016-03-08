'Sarri Returns', Roma and Milan consider move for Chelsea coach

"Sarri returns", the opening title of the Corriere dello Sport, which talks about the future of the former Napoli coach.

"A tough summit with Gattuso, Milan also participates in the run for the Chelsea coach". No mention of Naples on the front page of the Roman newspaper.



The ex-banker has been linked with a possible return to Serie A with Milan and Roma touted as destinations. Milan coach Gattuso’s position has become increasingly under pressure of late with his side only managing 1 win in 7, a 1 – 0 victory against Lazio at San Siro, however the same side has since eliminated Milan from the Coppa Italia, on Wednesday.



Roma, meanwhile, are still without a permanent coach since they sacked De Francesco in March. The capital club are currently in 6th, only 1 point behind Milan in 4th. It is unlikely their caretaker boss, Claudio Ranieri, will be given the job full time as owner James Pallotta hopes for a long term project after the disaster of Monchi and De Francesco.