Sarri reveals Chelsea struggles and claims ‘I don’t know what Sarriball means’
13 October at 14:30Former Napoli man Maurizio Sarri is currently enjoying a fine run of form for his new side Chelsea and will look to build on this after the international break. In the meantime, the technician spoke to Corriere dello Sport about his time at Chelsea.
"Sarriball? I enjoy reading it, but I do not use social media. I see people posting movies and label them that way after choosing an action with multiple passes," he said.
"But honestly I do not think they [the fans] know the meaning either. I mean the Chelsea fans. They have invented this. Someone didn't put the dash between the two words and now they say it all the time. It makes me smile.
"I have been here for three months and at the beginning it was difficult. I arrived in mid-July, the players from the World Cup came in August. There was immediately the tour in Australia, so there wasn't much time.
"Now we are having fun. We needed a few more weeks at Napoli, but Serie A is different. Here I said to myself: 'Maurizio you have dreamed for a lifetime of this, try to be yourself'.
"And I saw the mechanisms worked right away. In the Premier League, everything is different. I came here to win something, but it is not so obvious that it will happen right away.
"Meanwhile, returning to the Champions League would be excellent, because we are out of it this season. If one thinks he is ready right away upon arrival, he is wrong. I am already angry about this break because next Saturday we will face Mourinho's Manchester," Sarri concluded.
