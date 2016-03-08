Sarri reveals the brutal way he discovered he was sacked by Napoli
07 September at 10:15Maurizio Sarri became the new head coach of Chelsea this summer, moving from Naples after guiding Napoli to a 2nd place finish in what was one of the closest scudetto races for years. Chelsea are currently unbeaten in the league and Sarri has done amazingly well to adapt and settle quickly into the physically and mentally demanding Premier League.
Speaking to Il Mattino, Sarri revealed how he found out that he had been sacked by Napoli, “It’s true, I found out that I wasn’t the Napoli coach anymore by seeing it on television,” before adding, “I had some doubts, that’s fair, but there was a clause in the contract and it wasn’t something I had asked for. It was not respected in the timing. Now I hope that Ancelotti can achieve what I came so close to.”
In addition, Sarri weighed in on the arguments and debates surrounding Gonzalo Higuain and Napoli, and the way Higuain fell out with the club’s president: “Higuain isn’t a traitor and didn’t betray anyone. His problem was purely with the President.”
