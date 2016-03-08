Sarri reveals which Serie A club can challenge Man City for Champions League
13 October at 10:15Maurizio Sarri left Italy and Napoli over the summer to become the new head coach of London club Chelsea. Sarri has had a good start to the Premier League, helping Chelsea to level on points with Manchester City and Liverpool, leading fans to believe they have a chance of silverware in Sarri’s debut season.
Speaking to Il Corriere dello Sport, Sarri revealed more about which Italian club he thinks can challenge for the Champions League and how he feels about Napoli:
“Juventus are the strongest, they will challenge for the Champions League with Manchester City. I have Napoli in my heart, I miss Higuain. Chelsea is my dream.”
Sarri helped Napoli challenge Juventus atop Serie A last season but, during the summer, Chelsea decided to replace Antonio Conte with another Italian and Napoli elected to bring in Carlo Ancelotti as Sarri’s successor.
