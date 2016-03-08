Sarri reveals why Rabiot doesn't play for Juventus

Speaking at a press conference, Maurizio Sarri, Juventus head coach, revealed more about why Adrien Rabiot has not starred frequently for the Bianconeri so far, since he joined the club from PSG in the summer.



"​What must he think? That Matuidi is strong. He is having a great start to the championship and right now it is right to take full advantage of him. When I have strong teammates I am happy. If he's in your role, you're 99% happy. Rabiot has to stay calm. He's growing like Ramsey. I absolutely didn't want to change all three midfielders in a game and for the reason I said before. I didn't want to remove Matuidi from that role where he is adopting a certain maturity."