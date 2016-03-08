Sarri reveals why there was more pressure on him at Napoli
02 February at 12:15Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that there was more pressure on him to do well at Napoli than it is at Chelsea during his ongoing stint at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues dropped out of the top four this past mid-week, when they sustained a painful 4-0 loss at the hands of Bournemouth. The defeat allowed Arsenal to move ahead of Chelsea on goal-difference, with Tottenham as many as seven points clear of both of them at third.
Sarri was talking to the press ahead of Chelsea's game against Huddersfield and he talked about the pressure at Napoli.
He said: "My job is always at risk, and I love my job for it. I arrived from Napoli and I was in the Champions League for the third time in a row, the level here is very high, but the level was not so low.
"I think there was more pressure at Napoli, Naples is the only city in Italy with only one team, so the pressure from the fans is really great, it's not my problem, I want to be the same man, if I'm a dreamer, I'm a dreamer, if I enjoy my football, I want to play football, if I think the team organization is everything I can not change my mind."
