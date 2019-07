Sarri, Ronaldo and Dybala - Is this the Champions League formula?

Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello declared the Serie A title race to beofficially over after learning they had captured the signature of Matthijs deLigt. The Dutch defender is the hottest property in world football right now andclubs like PSG and Barcelona were desperate to snap him up.Yet Juventus is where the world’s best centre-backs learn their trade and it isa sensible move for de Ligt, who will join the likes of Giorgio Chiellini andLeonardo Bonucci in Turin. Inter are displaying a great deal of ambition thissummer, but the odds at top betting sites like Bovada show that Juventus areodds-on favourites to clinch a ninth consecutive Serie A title.The real prize for Juventus next season is the Champions League. Theyfinished runners-up twice under Max Allegri and they have now parted wayswith the coach in a bid to finally become champions of Europe. Replacing himis Maurizio Sarri, who was a thorn in Juventus’ side during his time as Napoliboss, but never managed to dethrone them as Italian champions. In fact, hehad never won a single trophy until last season, but that all changed atChelsea.The chain-smoking manager led the Blues to the Europa League final duringhis first season in charge, and they destroyed London rivals Arsenal to seizethe trophy. It was a strong campaign for Sarri, who led Chelsea to a thirdplaced finish in an exceptionally competitive Premier League. Yet the Bluesfans never warmed to him, as they found Sarriball turgid and could notunderstand his decision to shunt N’Golo Kante out wide in order toaccommodate Jorginho, who followed him from Napoli to Stamford Bridge.But Sarriball could work well in Serie A and in the Champions League, whichare played at a slower pace than the Premier League.Sarri is now tasked with winning the biggest prize in club football and he hassome fine tools at his disposal. The defence looks rock solid and in CristianoRonaldo they are blessed with the world’s most lethal striker. He showed hisbrilliance once again this summer by leading Portugal to the UEFA NationsLeague title, banging in a magnificent hat-trick against Switzerland in thesemi-finals.His sensational hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in last season’s ChampionsLeague showed just why the club paid so much money for a player of his age,and they need to make the most of his time in Turin. He is a brilliant athlete,but Ronaldo is now 34 years old and he cannot go on forever. Juventus needto win the Champions League with him in the next couple of years, and it willbe up to Sarri to get the best out of him.The big dilemma for the club is Paulo Dybala. He is a wonderful player and hehas put in some excellent performances for Juventus over the years, but he

never really clicked with Ronaldo last season . That led to rumours that theArgentinean forward would be sold this summer, and Inter were linked with abid. He similarly struggles with Lionel Messi in the national team, and that hasseen him dropped to the bench.Yet Dybala is a great player and if Sarri can work out a way to get him andRonaldo flourishing in tandem, then Juventus could finally win the ChampionsLeague. They are among the favourites to lift the trophy and they have world-class players in every department. With de Ligt at the back, Ronaldo up frontand Dybala wreaking havoc with his invention and creativity, Juventus couldbe unstoppable.