Sarri: 'Rugani recovery one of my goals at Juventus'

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has spoken to the press about centre-back Daniele Rugani, the only first team player besides Mario Mandzukic to not play for the Bianconeri this season.



'​We in the defensive line tried to give continuity because it was the only way to have of improvements and to raise the organisation of the defence department. Once I have found a minimum of stability from this point of view, I consider it an important goal. I know the boy well, he was a boy of great potential from a very young age and a boy of great values, so it is clear that one of the seasonal goals is also the recovery of Rugani.'