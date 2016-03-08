Sarri: 'Rugani recovery one of my goals at Juventus'
18 October at 22:45Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has spoken to the press about centre-back Daniele Rugani, the only first team player besides Mario Mandzukic to not play for the Bianconeri this season.
'We in the defensive line tried to give continuity because it was the only way to have of improvements and to raise the organisation of the defence department. Once I have found a minimum of stability from this point of view, I consider it an important goal. I know the boy well, he was a boy of great potential from a very young age and a boy of great values, so it is clear that one of the seasonal goals is also the recovery of Rugani.'
