Sarri’s agent meets Chelsea: Juve’s contract ready, two ex-stars to join his coaching staff

Maurizio Sarri seems more and more likely to be the man who next season sits on the Juventus bench. His future now seems all but decided and Juventus are eagerly waiting for what they believe will be a decisive meeting today between Sarri’s representative Fali Ramadani, and the Chelsea board regarding his future.

It is speculated that Roman Abramovich will be more than happy to part ways with the Italian, as he was twice this season reportedly close to sacking Sarri, and the chance to move on from the Italian’s reign at Stamford Bridge without having to pay off the remainder of his contract will be seen as too good for the club to turn down.

Meanwhile, in Turin the contract for Sarri is ready: according to reports by La Stampa, there is a €6.5 million 3 year contract on the table for the former Napoli coach, who could include Andrea Barzagli and Andrea Pirlo in his coaching staff, should the latter not become the new coach of the Under 23 team. At Juventus, it seems everything is ready for Sarri, but it all hinges on today’s meeting between Ramadani and the Chelsea board.