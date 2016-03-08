Sarri's agent to meet Chelsea today to free the manager: the scenario
30 May at 11:45Yesterday's Europa League final against Arsenal might have been Maurizio Sarri's final match as Chelsea's coach, only one year after arriving at the Stamford Bridge to replace Antonio Conte.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Sarri's agent Fali Ramadani will likely meet Marina Granovskaia today to try and free the manager from his Chelsea commitments.
The English club continues to demand a compensation of about 5.5 million euros to free Sarri for a potential move to Juventus, even though there are reports of AC Milan's interest in the manager as well.
