Sarri's agent to meet Chelsea today to free the manager: the scenario

30 May at 11:45
Yesterday's Europa League final against Arsenal might have been Maurizio Sarri's final match as Chelsea's coach, only one year after arriving at the Stamford Bridge to replace Antonio Conte.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Sarri's agent Fali Ramadani will likely meet Marina Granovskaia today to try and free the manager from his Chelsea commitments.

The English club continues to demand a compensation of about 5.5 million euros to free Sarri for a potential move to Juventus, even though there are reports of AC Milan's interest in the manager as well.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.