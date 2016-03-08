Sarri's dad: 'Juve? Chelsea haven't released him yet...'

Maurizio Sarri joined Chelsea last year from Napoli as the Italian coach helped Chelsea finish 3rd in the EPL league standings as well as helping them win the UEFA Europa League. Even so, Sarri's future has always been in heavy doubt as the ex-Napoli boss seems set to join Juventus. The bianconeri recently sacked coach Max Allegri as they have been looking for a replacement for weeks now. Sarri seems to be their man....



SARRI'S FATHER SPEAKS ABOUT HIS SON - In a quick interview with Ilbianconero.com, Maurizio Sarri's father had this to say about his son's future: 'Will he soon be joining Juve? Chelsea haven't released him yet. When will something happen? I don't know yet, even Maurizio doesn't know yet. Are you hoping that he joins Juve? I hope that he returns in Italy that's for sure...'. More to come on the matter as Sarri's move to Juve only seems like a matter of time at this point....