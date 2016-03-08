Sarri’s effect on Hazard and why Barcelona turned down the Chelsea star
14 October at 14:25Eden Hazard is experiencing an incredible start to the campaign for Chelsea after a long summer full of rumours linking him to a move out of the club and he could have been shining in Spain now if Barcelona hadn't turned down the opportunity to secure his services.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana refused to sign the Belgian star last summer, despite the fact that he was offered to the club. The reason for the refusal was the high asking price for the player.
Hazard, however, is attracting even bigger interest now with the form he is in, with the price tag most definitely rising with each stellar performance.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea coach Sarri blocked Hazard's potential departure in January, as he sees him as an integral part of his team. The Roma-based paper also added that the Blues were ready to listen to offers of £200 million and more during the winter transfer market.
