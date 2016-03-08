Sarri's exit clears the way for Frank Lampard to take over at Chelsea

Following the announcement that Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea to take over the reigns of Juventus, this means that the London club will be in the market for a manager. Under the Roman Abramovich era, the Blues have had 12 managers in just 15 years and although it has proved successful, in terms of trophies, this type of instability cannot be good for the fans. The main candidate to replace the chain smoking former Napoli man, is legendary former blues player Frank Lampard.



The former midfielder is currently at Derby County in the English Championship, and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, after losing in the Final play-off to Aston Villa. Derby for their part have begun negotiations with the soon to be 41-year old to extend his contract, meaning that should Chelsea opt for the former West Ham player, they will need to negotiate a settlement pay-off with the Derbyshire based club. Even so, Lampard seems like the favorite to take over from Sarri as things stand...