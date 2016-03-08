Sarri's incredible record against newly-promoted sides ruined in Lecce draw

1 - Maurizio #Sarri ha pareggiato un incontro di Serie A contro un’avversaria neopromossa, dopo una striscia di 13 successi consecutivi nella competizione. Novità.#LecceJuventus pic.twitter.com/9D7OqNllly — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 26, 2019

Juventus drew 1-1 today in Lecce and did not manage to build on the victory against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League mid-week. Paradoxically, the draw in today's Serie A matchup was the first non-win against a newly-promoted team after a streak of 13 consecutive victories, as pointed out by Opta on Twitter.