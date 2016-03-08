Sarri's plan: to win three Ballon d'Or's for Juventus
17 January at 16:00From Sarriball to Sarri Golden Ball? Indeed, and perhaps more than one Ballon d'Or. After the recent 4-0 victory against Udinese in the Coppa Italia, the Juventus coach went so far as to announce a clear declaration of intent that will have made the jury of France Football ears' ring.
A declaration of intent, according to which, among the objectives of the former Chelsea coach in Turin, there is also the desire to help Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballon dOr. As well as to also bring Paulo Dybala in contention in the coming years.
This is what the coach said, as reported by Tuttosport: "I would like to help Cristiano to win his sixth Ballon d'Or because the fact that someone has won more than him makes me turn a little. I think it is both his goal and that of the whole team to help him reach that goal."
He also commented on Paulo Dybala and, perhaps, implicitly, also about Matthijs de Ligt in the long-term future: "In this period, Paulo is in great confidence after a moment in which he had difficulties. He is a champion and, like all champions, when they begin to be of the right age, they express themselves at enormous levels."
"It is his merit. I don't think the coach can add anything to a champion. Paulo is one of the players who will mark European and world football in the coming years. He is now starting to have the right age to make an important impact and still has several years of his career ahead," Sarri added.
Thus, it remains to be seen whether Sarri will help his players not only reach team glory but also individual glory on the highest stage of world football. But the thing that is certain is that it is also one of his objectives during his upcoming career at the Allianz Stadium.
