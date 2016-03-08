Sarri says Juventus’ history is bigger than Chelsea’s in first interview as Juve manager

Maurizio Sarri has given his first ever interview as Juventus manager, to the clubs in-house broadcasting service, whilst sat in the Juventus dugout sporting a Juventus branded suit. In the video he begins by referencing Juventus amazing history, and saying it is greater than that of Chelsea’s, before praising the club’s vision for the future.



He spoke fondly of his time in the Premier League with Chelsea, and of his desire to help Juventus catch up to the standard set by English teams recently. He goes on to discuss how some things work in some clubs, but not others, perhaps referencing his struggles with Chelsea and the style of play that was so disliked by the match going fans at Stamford Bridge.



He then acknowledges it will be tough to match the points totals Juventus have achieved in the previous five years and claims that having fun and entertaining will be his legacy at the club. He also comments on how tough he believes it will be for the club to succeed in Europe, acknowledging that Serie A sides are at a disadvantage to English clubs on the continent.



