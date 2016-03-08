Sarri says why it's difficult to replace Conte at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri, the manager of English Premier League club, Chelsea has gone on to claim that it will be difficult time at Stamford Bridge because his predecessor Antonio Conte has won trophies, while he has not won anything in his managerial career.



“I still don’t know why I was sacked, you’d have to ask the club. Now I have Chelsea though and I’m happy. There were reasons I wanted to stay at Napoli and some reasons why I had doubts,” Sarri told Il Mattino.



“The contract the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis] wanted had a release clause up to May 31, and instead they signed Ancelotti on May 21.



“I’m grateful [to De Laurentiis] though because he gave me an opportunity to coach the team I love, and if I’m here at Chelsea it’s because I coached Napoli. Succeeding me? I didn’t win anything in Naples, Conte won here so it’s difficult to replace him.”