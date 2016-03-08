Sarri sees Ronaldo as his number 9, Icardi's future still in limbo

The details of Sarri’s Juventus are starting to emerge, and the Tuscan wants Ronaldo as his striker.



This spells trouble for 2 names, firstly, it seems as though Higuain will need to find another team. Not even Juve can afford a back up that earns as much as he does. Secondly, Icardi is currently not included in the projects of the champion club of Italy.



It is no secret that Icardi is on the market and it would be an extraordinary opportunity that Juve has evaluated and continues to keep an eye on, but it is quite clear that today the Argentine is much further away from the Bianconeri than it was a week ago.



If the tactical project of Sarri foresees Ronaldo as its central point, and therefore it is difficult to see how Icardi would fit in the project. Whether it is for economic reasons, technical choice or behavioral problems, it is not so important. Instead, all that matters is Icardi doesn’t look likely to join the Old Lady.



Of course, this amplifies the problem at Inter. Who takes Icardi? We need a club that meets two requirements. They must both satisfy the Nerazzurri’s economic requests and must also be pleasing to the player both in terms of engagement and technical prospects.



In Italy the only team that Mauro takes into consideration - at least at this moment - is Juve. He or his wife-agent don't want to move abroad, as long as a really tempting (but currently non-existent) proposal arrives.





