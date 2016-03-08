Sarri sends warning to his Chelsea team ahead of Frankfurt game
02 May at 09:15Chelsea play Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tomorrow evening, with the German side unbeaten in ten games at home.
"I respect Eintracht very much. They won against Inter and Benfica. They are a very dynamic team, with a great intensity: they have the same characteristics as Slavia Prague, but the quality is different, especially in the players. They are offensive. They are very dangerous at home, as well as away, so it will be very difficult for us to go to the final."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments