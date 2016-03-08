Sarri set to stay at Chelsea despite AC Milan rumours: here is why

Despite recent rumours suggesting that Sarri will leave Chelsea in the summer, it seems that the Italian will remain in Londo for next season as well.The Blues are currently playing for fourth place, and possibly third, in the league, which would mean Champions League qualification. In other words, not a bad season for the club, though the inconsistency hasn't been appreciated by the management.According to Sky Italia, though, Sarri will remain at the club next season, for a number of reasons. First of all, Chelsea are not likely to fire him as they have received a transfer ban, and thus it would be hard to attract a new manager without access to the transfer market.In addition to this, the Stamford Bridge side wouldn't afford to sack the manager, not wanting a similar situation to when Conte was sacked. In other words, Sarri's future doesn't only depend on sporting results.