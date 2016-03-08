Sarri speaks on Man City loss and future of Real Madrid targets
05 August at 19:30Chelsea slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield today, which saw the Premier League champions ease past the FA Cup winners.
Goals from Aguero gave new head coach Maurizio Sarri a loss in his first real test as Chelsea manager. Speaking after the game, Sarri spoke on a number of topics, including the future of Thibaut Courtois, the places of Kante and Hazard and the loss to City itself.
On the match: “I think the first half not too bad. In the second half there was a big difference in a physical point of view. Our pre-season has been a bit crazy. We have to work.”
On the tactic: “Sometimes we are pressing in the right way, sometimes not. Today we were not in control of the match.”
On the comments of Courtois’ agent: “I am not interested in the agent. I want to hear if Courtois will say the same to me. I only want players with a very high level of motivation.”
On Ross Barkley: “I like him. He is a technical player. He has to improve on the defensive phase.
“It’s difficult to play with Jorginho, Cesc [Fabregas] and Ross all together but I like him.
“He will be a very useful player for us.”
On fitting Kante and Hazard into the team: “It is a bit difficult.”
