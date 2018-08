Chelsea slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield today, which saw the Premier League champions ease past the FA Cup winners.Goals from Aguero gave new head coach Maurizio Sarri a loss in his first real test as Chelsea manager. Speaking after the game, Sarri spoke on a number of topics, including the future of Thibaut Courtois, the places of Kante and Hazard and the loss to City itself.On the match: “I think the first half not too bad. In the second half there was a big difference in a physical point of view. Our pre-season has been a bit crazy. We have to work.”On the tactic: “Sometimes we are pressing in the right way, sometimes not. Today we were not in control of the match.”On the comments of Courtois’ agent: “I am not interested in the agent. I want to hear if Courtois will say the same to me. I only want players with a very high level of motivation.”On Ross Barkley: “I like him. He is a technical player. He has to improve on the defensive phase.“It’s difficult to play with Jorginho, Cesc [Fabregas] and Ross all together but I like him.“He will be a very useful player for us.”On fitting Kante and Hazard into the team: “It is a bit difficult.”For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.