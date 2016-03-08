

Chelsea have won five of their last six home league games against Arsenal, with the exception being a 0-0 draw last season.



Arsenal have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge.



In all competitions, there were two meetings between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last season, with both finishing 0-0Prior to that, Chelsea had scored in 12 consecutive home matches against the Gunners in all competitions.



In all competitions, Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in their last two away games against Chelsea. They’ve not kept three in a row away at Stamford Bridge since January 1924.



Arsenal and Chelsea have met 52 times in the Premier League. In the first 26 meetings, Arsenal had a 54% win rate (W14 D9 L3), while Chelsea have won 54% of the last 26 (W14 D7 L5).



Arsenal lost their opening Premier League match against Manchester City – they haven’t lost both of their first two games in a season since 1992-93 (vs Norwich and Blackburn).



Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea make their home debut in the Premier League today as the Blues face Arsenal at home after last week’s win against Huddersfield.FOLLOW the game live with us.