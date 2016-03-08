Sarri talks Kulusevski, Emre Can's future and Dybala-CR7 partnership before Parma match
18 January at 14:20Serie A is back in action and the winter champions Juventus will face Parma tomorrow at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri will look to continue the title race with Inter Milan successfully. Coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press in his regular pre-match conference at Continassa about the match, his players and much more.
"Before speaking, I would like to take a moment to remember Anastasi [died today], he was a very important player for this club and for Italian football. It is right to remember this great player and who knew him also says he was a great man," he said.
"De Ligt three games in a row? I think he can do it, he comes from a period of rest and has recovered. Let's see how he does in today's training. Bonucci has rested, Rugani proved to be ready. There are no problems."
The former Chelsea and Napoli coach went on to speak about the partnership between Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Juventus' new player Dejan Kulusevski who, however, will be on the other side of the barricade tomorrow, as he will be on loan at Parma until the end of the season.
"The trident? Let's see how they are today, especially the two who played on Wednesday. Sometimes at Chelsea, Hazard was also the central forward. It depended on what type of balance we can find. The difficulty in making them play together is only that Higuain has a very specific role, the other two are of an extraordinary level who do not have a precise position on the pitch.
"Kulusevski? You have to ask Paratici if he can come to Juve immediately but from what he said, I think not. I hope not to see him tomorrow and that our players stop him."
Sarri also analyzed Parma and their weaknesses ahead of tomorrow's encounters and discussed some of his individuals, like Douglas Costa and Rabiot. He also once again addressed the qualities of Dybala and Ronaldo and spoke about the situation of Emre Can.
"Parma don't have weak points. At defensive levels they are solid. They also have very physical players and players who give substance to the midfield. They have excellent attackers like Inglese, Kulusevski, Gervinho. They deserve the ranking they have.
"Dybala? It seems to be that he does the best things with everyone, he is doing very well with all the solutions. With Dybala and Ronaldo we have less reference in the middle. I consider it a false myth that they have difficulty playing together. Ronaldo has scored with both Higuain and Dybala. It doesn't seem to me that there is a problem.
"Emre Can relaunching himself? I don't know, I don't have foreclosures. I look at the form, the type of football I want to play and then I choose. There are no foreclosures. Relaunching is always possible.
"Rabiot in difficulty? Only in acclimatization but it is normal. He has found health and confidence and his performances are improving. He is much more important in the defensive and tactical phase. If he continues like this I would not be surprised if he was called up for the national team.
"Douglas Costa? I don't know, he only took part in a part of the training session yesterday. He comes from a period of inactivity, he never had great continuity in training. Today we will understand the situation better.
Finally, Sarri talked about Inter Milan and their transfer market as well as the race for the Serie A title with the Nerazzurri and the March showdown between the two teams at the Allianz Stadium.
"Fear of Inter? That's a big word. We are talking about sport. I don't follow our market, let alone that of Inter. I don't care. We have the firm conviction of being protagonists, we must think of ourselves and give 100% that we have, which we haven't always done but the latest signs are positive.
"Juve-Inter? For me, Juve-Roma is already for away in time. Now I think only of Parma. You have to think game after game, I don't think about the standings. You have to have the head to face Parma in the right way. A month and a half in football is life, anything can happen," Sarri concluded.
