Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea manager, spoke during the press conference about the future of Eden Hazard. The Belgian star has recently allarmed Chelsea fans suggesting he will have to move to La Liga if he wants to win the Ballon d’Or.



“Of course, Eden for us he is a fantastic player - Sarri said, as reported from Metro -. It will be very important for us if he will remain with us, it will be very important. I think also he can win everything, even the Ballon D’Or, here without playing in Spain. Chelsea will be able to win the Champions League, Belgium will be able to win the European Cup”.



During the break for the national teams matches, Eden Hazard admitted that his dream is to play for Real Madrid in the future. Los Blancos are expected to launch a bid to sign the 27-year-old forward next summer.



Ex Real president Ramon Calderon even claimed this week Hazard was being kept like a slave by Chelsea, but Maurizio Sarri laughed off those comments. He said during the press conference: “I don’t know what to say. I don’t think so. in the last three months he has been very happy, so I don’t think so”.



(Metro)Emanuele Giulianelli