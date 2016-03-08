Sarri to be presented to the press on Thursday, the details



Maurizio Sarri, new Juventus coach, will be officially presented to the press on Thursday, June 20, at 11am CEST, in the "Gianni and Umberto Agnelli" room of the Allianz Stadium.



Sarri will be presented to the press and answer questions from journalists.



The former coach of Chelsea and Napoli has signed a three-year contract with the Serie A champions, after weeks of speculation linking him with the job.



After the departure of Max Allegri, Juventus finally agreed a settlement with Sarri’s former employee Chelsea for around €5 million.



