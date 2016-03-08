Sarri to be presented to the press on Thursday, the details

17 June at 20:15

Maurizio Sarri, new Juventus coach, will be officially presented to the press on Thursday, June 20, at 11am CEST, in the "Gianni and Umberto Agnelli" room of the Allianz Stadium.
 
Sarri will be presented to the press and answer questions from journalists.
 
The former coach of Chelsea and Napoli has signed a three-year contract with the Serie A champions, after weeks of speculation linking him with the job.
 
After the departure of Max Allegri, Juventus finally agreed a settlement with Sarri’s former employee Chelsea for around €5 million.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.