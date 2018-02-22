Simone Inzaghi is being linked to Napoli,

The Lazio Coach, has had an incredible season with the Bianconcelesti, leading them to fifth place in Serie A and coming within a whisker of the Champions League.

Tuttosport write that the former striker is being considered by the Partenopei as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, in case the former Milan Coach doesn’t take over.

Napoli could lose Maurizio Sarri in the coming days to Chelsea or even Zenit, who have offered him a three-year deal.

With Sarri’s future uncertain, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is set to meet with him tomorrow in order to understand his intentions.

ADL is also believed to have a meeting planned with Ancelotti on Thursday. Though Inzaghi is a Plan B, he isn’t the only one. The other is Domenico Tedesco, the young man who has helped Schalke rise again in Germany. The 32-year-old Rossano native has helped the Gelsenkirchen side return to Champions League football by scoring an excellent second-place finish.