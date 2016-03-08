Sarri to Juventus: decisive meeting today?
08 June at 10:30Today could be the decisive day for Sarri to Juventus. According to Tuttosport, the player's agent Fali Ramadani will meet Marina Granavskaia today in Montecarlo to finalize Sarri's Chelsea exit.
The Premier League giants want to cash in Sarri's € 6 million compensation and Ramadani will try to convince Abramovich's right-hand woman to let the Italian tactician leave South London for free.
As an alternative, Juve could accept to pay a higher fee to buy Sarri plus a Chelsea player with Emerson who is reported to be one of the most liked Blues footballers in Turin.
As Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last night, Sarri has already moved out of his home in London and Fabio Paratici had a meeting with Fali Ramadani and Alessandro Pellegrini (Sarri's official agent) in Milan yesterday morning.
Sarri has already reached an agreement with Juventus and he is only waiting for Chelsea to give their green light and join the Serie A giants.
