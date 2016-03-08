Sarri to Juventus: There is no space at Chelsea for Higuain anymore

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly informed Chelsea about their decision involving Gonzalo Higuain, as Maurizio Sarri nears a move to the bianconeri in the coming few days.



Higuain joined Chelsea on an initial loan deal last January after a spell at AC Milan failed to work out. He struggled even at Chelsea, failing to turn up in big games for the club.



Gazzetta dello Sport say that Maurizio Sarri has been told that Juve will have Higuain back in the summer and his loan deal will neither be extended and nor will Chelsea sign him on a permanent basis.



Sarri, who considered Higuain to be a key for his side at Chelsea and Napoli, will have some days to decide about his decision.