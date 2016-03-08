Sarri to meet Chelsea after Europa League final, Juventus monitor Klopp and Pochettino
27 May at 12:45Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is set to meet with the club at the end of the season to decide his future at the club, Sky Italia claim.
Sky Italia had previously stated that Chelsea are set to have Frank Lampard as their manager next season and Sarri is set to leave in the summer, with Juventus interested.
They now say that Sarri and his agent Fali Ramadani will meet Chelsea's Marina Granovskaia on the 30th of May to discuss about the future and his potential exit from Stamford Bridge.
Calciomercato understand that Juventus already have an agreement in place for but Juventus see him as a favorite to land him next summer. But despite that, they are not completely sure about hiring him.
The result of the UEFA Champions League final could give Juve hope as in case one of Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino decide to leave their clubs if they win the Champions League, Juve will take advantage and try to sign them in the summer.
As things stand, it is Sarri. With Simeone Inzaghi the Plan B.
