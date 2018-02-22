In fact, Sarri was close to signing for Chelsea, as Antonio Conte looks set to leave at the end of the season. Upon joining the Stamford Bridge side, Sarri had planned to sign Higuain and Koulibaly. However, with him staying at Napoli, it will most likely be very hard for Chelsea to proceed with these signings, as both have an excellent relationship with the manager.

Furthermore, this doesn't only have an impact on Chelsea. In fact, Man Utd have now been handed a transfer boost in the race for Mertens, who would've joined Sarri at Chelsea. Now the Red Devils will have a bigger chance of convincing the Belgian, paying his €28m release clause.

Maurizio Sarri staying at Napoli, after all the rumours, could have several consequences in the transfer market world, as the Italian manager already had targeted a few players for his next destination.