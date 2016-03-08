Sarri to use Dybala as centre-forward
13 July at 11:45According to what has been reported by La Stampa this morning, new Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri is considering the possibility of playing Paulo Dybala as a centre-forward; a position the Argentine occupied during his time with Palermo.
Dybala has been mediocre over the past season and, like much of the Juventus squad, showed regression rather than progression in Allegri's final year or two in charge.
Dybala will be looking forward to a chance to impress under Sarri and, like much of the squad, there is a feeling that a fresh start will revitalise some names that have been underperforming in recent seasons.
