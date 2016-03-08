Sarri: ‘Too early for Chelsea to win EPL, Liverpool & City favourites’

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke to media on Friday, ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash against Cardiff.



The former Napoli boss was asked his thoughts on the favourite teams to win the Premier League this season: “At the moment I think Liverpool and Man City”, the Italian replied.

“Chelsea? We need another step to be at the same level.”



“Too early to win the Premier League for Chelsea? I think so but I hope no. Last year Chelsea finished 30 points behind City. The gap was 30 points at the beginning of the season, it’s hard to close this gap in just one season.”



“My father told me that I have to stop smoking in the last 20 years. He is the only one who puts me in doubt. Unfortunately at the moment I am not able to stop, maybe in one-two years. If I’ll stop, then I’ll like to start again.”

