Sarri trashes AC Milan and Roma talk: 'I feel good in England, Chelsea is the best place for me'
11 May at 09:45Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has rubbished talk of a return to Italy with AC Milan or Roma by claiming that he likes to work in England and Chelsea is the best place that he can be.
Sarri has taken the Blues to the final of the UEFA Europa League already and Chelsea are now guarantee a spot in the Premier League top four, with one game yet to be played.
In a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Sarri was asked about life in England.
He said: "I repeat: here is the best place that I can be at. In England I feel good and I want to stay there. If I do miss something, maybe the sun? For me life is the same on all sides. I work fourteen hours a day day, and when I don't work, I think of the work.
"If I weren't like that, they would have overwhelmed me. In England it is really tough. Look at the level of the championship. It is the best in Europe and therefore in the world. We were good at not losing ourselves on the road three months ago, when we slipped into the rankings and beat us with criticism. But the group reacted well. The players never gave up. For me it was a positive season."
Go to comments