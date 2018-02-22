According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is still waiting for Sarri's final answer. However, the latter is waiting to see if any club is willing to pay the €8m release clause. For now, it seems that Chelsea are willing to do this, although the London club's intentions aren't set in stone, as a win of the FA cup final could see Conte remain at the club, after all the twists and turns.

Furthermore, Zenit are also interested in bringing in the Italian manager, having just lost Roberto Manchini.

To replace Sarri, De Laurentiis have the dream of signing Ancelotti, who's on the radar of Arsenal. However, there have been talks between the president and Ancelotti, although the latter most likely won't make his decision any time soon.

Maurizio Sarri has been linked with a move from Napoli for quite some time now, and it seems that the saga continues.