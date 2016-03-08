Sarri wants AC Milan captain Romagnoli at Juventus

04 June at 11:00
Juventus are making moves on the market to give Maurizio Sarri some reinforcements, as it seems that the Italian will leave Chelsea to take Allegri's place on the Bianconeri bench.
 
In defence, to young defenders have been put under surveillance: Demiral (Sassuolo) and Romero (Genoa). Two players that could fit Sarri, as the latter needs players that have good feet. However, Romagnoli is also on their radar, as Sarri estimates the player a lot. In addition to the Milan captain, Roma's Manolas is also a possibility.
 
In the midfield, as reported by La Repubblica, Milinkovic-Savic remains an alternative to every Juventus fan's dream signing: Man Utd's Paul Pogba. In fact, contacts have already been started with the Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola.
 
Up front, the Bianconeri will battle it out with Inter for Chiesa, although this deal will depend on Douglas Costa and Dybala, without forgetting that Icardi is still a possibility for the striker's role. With Sarri, however, Higuain is in pole.

