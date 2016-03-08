Sarri wants AC Milan captain Romagnoli at Juventus

In defence, to young defenders have been put under surveillance: Demiral (Sassuolo) and Romero (Genoa). Two players that could fit Sarri, as the latter needs players that have good feet. However, Romagnoli is also on their radar, as Sarri estimates the player a lot. In addition to the Milan captain, Roma's Manolas is also a possibility.

In the midfield, as reported by La Repubblica, Milinkovic-Savic remains an alternative to every Juventus fan's dream signing: Man Utd's Paul Pogba. In fact, contacts have already been started with the Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola.

Up front, the Bianconeri will battle it out with Inter for Chiesa, although this deal will depend on Douglas Costa and Dybala, without forgetting that Icardi is still a possibility for the striker's role. With Sarri, however, Higuain is in pole.