Sarri wants Arsenal and Barcelona target at Chelsea
25 October at 16:15Hirving Lozano was a name on many a football fan’s lips after the World Cup; where he seemed to earn himself a big-money move abroad with his strong performances with Mexico. However, Lozano remained at PSV and the Dutch side are steam-rollering their way to another Eredivisie title, with little challenges in their path.
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United were all linked to Lozano after the World Cup; with interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton before the tournament in Russia took place. Now, reports from the English press are suggesting that Maurizio Sarri wants to bring Lozano to Chelsea.
The former Napoli boss is still making his mark at Chelsea; despite starting his debut Premier League season strongly. Sarri could look to make more signings in January or alternatively hold out until next summer and then play the market accordingly. Regardless, it seems Lozano is in the eyes of Sarri – and a move could materialise…
